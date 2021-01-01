From sandusky
Sandusky 600 Series 53.25 in. H x 36 in. W x 19.25 in. D 4-Drawer Lateral File Cabinet in Black
Full drawer extension on genuine progressive telescoping ball-bearing slides provides smooth, trouble-free operation. Built-in drawer interlock system prevents more than one drawer from opening at a time, reducing the chance of cabinet tip over. Single lock system secures all drawers with one key (two keys included). Center lock securely locks both sides of each drawer for positive security, two keys provided. Color: Black.