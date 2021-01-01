From tinksky
600 Pcs Screw Premium Durable Professional Prime Thread Cross for Home Wall Plate
Advertisement
Practical and professional design with beautiful appearance, well made screws and thread, countersunk screw. Luster and wear- resistant head replacement screws to give the electrical outlets an upgraded look. These screws are designed to fix wall outlet in your home/office. To replace broken or lost screws. Great replacements for "dropped" switch plate screws. You just need to unscrew the old screw and screw in the new one.