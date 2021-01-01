Milwaukee 600 Lumens LED REDLITHIUM USB 360-Degree Visibility Hard Hat Headlamp with Type 1 Class C Full Brim Vented Hard Hat, Black

The Milwaukee USB Rechargeable BEACON Hard Hat Light is powered by REDLITHIUM USB combines exceptional hands-free task lighting with an innovative, BEACON personal safety light. The hard hat light works as a headlamp, delivering up to 600 Lumens of TRUEVIEW High Definition Output with spot and flood beam options. This clip on hard hat light has an elastic strap, silicon grip, includes two universal hard hat clips and is compatible with all hardhats. This headlamp performs with over 2,000 recharges and 3X faster charging via USB. The REDLITHIUM USB Battery can be recharged in the light via Micro USB or swapped out with additional REDLITHIUM USB Batteries for virtually no downtime. The rechargeable headlamp gives users all-day runtime with five light output modes: Hybrid Spot/Flood, Flood High, Flood Medium, Flood Low, Spot High. This Milwaukee headlamp is water and dust resistant and can withstand up to 2M drops and the toughest conditions on and off the jobsite. The durable clip on headlamp for hard hats are ideal for roadside, tunnel or underground work, spotters, signalers and users working around moving equipment. The USB Rechargeable BEACON Hard Hat Light Headlamp is covered by a limited lifetime warranty. The Milwaukee Full Brim Vented Hard Hats are designed to Adapt For Your Jobsite. The hard hat features a BOLT Reversible Headlamp Mount that works with most headlamps for easy, secure attachment. Color: Black.