Zephyr 600 CFM 36" Wide Island Range Hood w/ ACT Technology & LED Lighting from Luce Series - ZLC-M90BS

Zephyr ZLC-M90BS 600 CFM 36 Inch Wide Island Range Hood with ACT Technology and LED Lighting from Luce Series Features:Powerful 600 CFM blower quickly clears your kitchen of any unwanted smoke and odorsEasy to remove mesh filters are dishwasher safe for easy cleaningBeautiful BriteStrip LED lighting highlights the edge of the range hood and can be set to cloud white, deep blue, or amberCovered by a 3 year parts and 1 year labor manufacturer warrantyProduct Technologies:Airflow Control Technology™: Zephyr hoods provide Airflow Control Technology™ which is a proprietary feature that limits blower CFM to 590, 390, or 290 to comply with local code restrictions.ICON Touch™ Controls: The 5-speed touch controls provide a wide array of function while seamlessly blending with your kitchen decor. An innovative set of indicators display information about fan speed, light intensity, filter status, and an auto-shutoff feature. On onboard memory chip remembers your last light and fan settings for even greater convenience.Recirculating Range Hood (Optional): Recirculating range hoods require no external venting of air. Instead, air is pushed through a charcoal filtration system that removes pollutants before circulating it back into the home. The benefit of such a system is that household temperatures and humidity are easier to maintain, as the internal air never leaves the kitchen. A recirculating range hood is also generally far easier to install, as complex ventilation systems and vent pipe are not required.Specifications:CFM: 600Sones: 6Speeds: 3Duct Size: 6" RoundWidth: 35-7/16"Depth: 25-9/16"Height: 28"Ceiling Height: 96" to 120"Height Above Cooktop: 26" to 34"Voltage: 120VAmperage: 4A Island Mount Range Hoods Stainless Steel