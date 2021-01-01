30" 600 CFM Convertible Under Cabinet Range Hood

This beautiful under cabinet kitchen range hood is constructed of premium 430 stainless steel. The range hood features an unique design ventilation system containing dual blowers to provide powerful suction at 600 CFM air flow and effortlessly remove smoke, odors and grease. Winflo patented QUICKINSTALL hardware is included to make one person installation a breeze. 2 bright energy saver LED lights illuminate your cooking area and a touch sensor control panel adjusts the 3 fan speeds, time display, light and delay shut off. Easy to remove, dishwasher-safe stainless steel baffle filters keep maintenance to a minimum. The unit is convertible and can be vented out of your dwelling through the back or converted to recirculating (ductless) with charcoal filters (part # WRHF004S2, sold separately)