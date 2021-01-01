From first deal
60 x 200cm Waterproof PVC Frosted Glass Window Film Cover Window Privacy Bedroom Bathroom Self Adhesive Decorative Stickers-Type1
Advertisement
Main Features:? With the unique flower adornment effect, making your home more elegant and more beautiful. Made of PVC and PET material, provide privacy protection, energy saving, sunscreen, landscaping decoration. Adhesive-free electrostatic glass film, No need of adhesive and it is easy to paste. Made of high quality PVC materials for flexibility, no residue after peeling. 3D three-dimensional texture & Light transmission(The glass film does not show colorful in the absence of light)? Suitable Occasions: Suitable for kitchen, bedroom, living room, dining room, office, hotel, ect. SpecificationMaterial: PVCPattern: Bamboo/Hibiscus/DamascusWaterproof Function: WaterproofUses: Glass Doors, Windows, etc. DimensionPackage Weight: 0.26kg Product Size: 60.00 x 200.00 cm / 23.62 x 78.