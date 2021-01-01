From globe electric
Globe Electric 60-Watt G30 Incandescent Filament Light Bulb, 01320
Globe Electric Company Vintage Edison 60 Watt (2200K) G40 Vanity Tungsten Incandescent Filament Light Bulb Has a lifespan of 3000 hours, reducing the need for frequent bulb replacements Ideal for general household use in exposed bulb lamps, wall sconces, and ceiling fixtures Application: Decorative/Chandelier Bulb Wattage: 60 Watts Voltage: 120 Volts Dimmable: Yes Vintage Filament: Yes Color Temperature: 2200 Kelvin Bulb Base: E26/Medium (Standard) Bulb Shape: G40 Bulb Color: Clear Frosted Bulb: Yes Bulb Type: Incandescent Covered Lens: Yes Dimensions Bulb Diameter: 3.94'' Overall Product Weight: 0.08 lbs Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 5.9''