From philips
Philips 60-Watt Equivalent T2 A-Line Spiral CFL Light Bulb Cool White (4100K)
Advertisement
Philips Energy Saver Compact Fluorescent 13-Watt T2 (mini-twister) household light bulb is ideal for use in kitchens, living rooms, dining rooms, offices, family rooms, and bedrooms. It has a soft white light, similar to incandescent light, creating a relaxing and comfortable environment. This T2 mini-twister household light bulb replaces your current 60-Watt incandescent A19 and lasts at least 9 years. Philips Energy Saver Compact Fluorescent household light bulbs can be used in open hanging pendants and table/floor lamps.