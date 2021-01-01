Feit Electric 60-Watt Equivalent ST19 Dimmable LED Smoke Glass Vintage Edison Light Bulb With Straight Filament Daylight (12-Pack)

Combine classic style, modern reliability and energy savings with Feit Electric ST19 LED 60-Watt Equivalent Daylight (5000K) 8-Straight Filament Light Bulb. Our vintage filament bulbs are made with LED exposed filament and wrapped in a smoke housing to deliver an elegant antique look and feel. The cool daylight shines through smoked glass, casting a distinctive platinum glow. We integrate innovative LED technology with a unique cage filament, providing a natural lighting experience for those that want the benefits of LED's and the look of a vintage lighting. Filament LED's will last for years and use just a fraction of the energy of an incandescent.