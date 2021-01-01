From feit electric
Feit Electric 60-Watt Equivalent Soft White A19 Spiral CFL Light Bulb
The Feit Electric 60W Equivalent Soft White (2700K) Spiral CFL Light Bulb is easy to install, and has a medium base that fits standard-sized light sockets in most table lamps, floor lamps, ceiling flushmounts and other common lighting fixtures. Each CFL bulb supplies 900 lumens of light output in a soft white (2700K) color temperature to beautifully illuminate interior and exterior spaces. The 13-Watt compact fluorescent lamp from Feit Electric turns on instantly without flickering and uses considerably less electricity than its 60-Watt incandescent equivalent, using only an estimated yearly energy cost of $1.57.