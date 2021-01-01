Sunlite 60-Watt Equivalent A19 Non-Dimmable Medium E26 Base Frost Household LED Light Bulb in Daylight 6500K (3-Pack)

Upgrade to LED with these standard A19 shape household light bulbs with a medium base (E26). These 3-packs of non-dimmable bulbs are an energy efficient replacement for incandescent bulbs. At 9-Watt, they use 85% less energy while providing as much light as a traditional 60-Watt bulb at a bright 800 Lumens output. Long life LED technology means up to 15,000-hours of reliable service that is flicker free and instant on at full brightness unlike compact fluorescent bulbs. They are UL listed for damp location installation and contain no mercury or other harmful chemicals.