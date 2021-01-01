LUXRITE 60-Watt Equivalent A19 LED Light Bulb Green Light Party Bulb (3-Pack)

LUXRITE A19 LED Colored Light Bulbs-Express yourself with these colored LED bulbs that will brighten your space with vivid color that you will enjoy. Available in a variety of colors, so you can mix and match other colored bulbs together for a unique twist to your space. You can use these for general home lighting, holidays, events, special occasions, or make parties a blast with lights that will really bring out your spirit. Each light bulb is equivalent to a 60-Watt incandescent but only uses 8-Watt of power, which means not only will you get to enjoy a colorful space but you will also save energy while doing it. With it's damp location rating, you'll be able to use these in almost any location without issue. Along with it's energy savings, these will also last 8-times longer than traditional lights with it's 10,000-hour lifetime. Built to last, you can use these lights-year after-year and not have to think about getting replacements. Zero flickering light, zero delay, and zero worry with LUXRITE color light bulbs that are UL Listed for your safety and come with a 2-year Warranty.