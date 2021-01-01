Feit Electric 60-Watt Equivalent A19 Dimmable GU24 Base CEC Color Changing CCT ENERGY STAR 90+ CRI LED Light Bulb (6-Pack)

The Feit Electric LED Enhance product line features our highest quality energy efficient light. This color select Omni directional A19 GU24 LED light bulb produces a similar light output of 800 Lumens but only uses 8.8-Watt of electricity, up to 85% less energy than a standard 60-Watt incandescent light bulb. This high performance bulb also has a high (CRI) of 90 plus so colors appear more realistic and vibrant. Get instant on to full brightness with relatively cool running performance. These Feit Electric A19 bulbs have an average life of 25,000-hour/22.8-years are RoHS compliant and 100% mercury free. Choose a dependable ENERGY STAR approved bulb for general purpose residential or commercial applications. Suitable for enclosed fixtures and outdoor use.