EcoSmart 60-Watt Equivalent A19 Dimmable Energy Star LED Light Bulb Soft White (4-Pack)

Brighten your room with the energy efficient EcoSmart LED light bulb. This EcoSmart A19 light bulb's estimated energy cost is $1.14 per year and saves an estimated $83 over the course of each bulb's lifetime, which is 15,000 hours. This EcoSmart A19 Lamp is Dimmable as well as Omni-Directional. This EcoSmart 9.5-Watt 2700K (Soft White) LED A19 provides a comfortable light, perfect for your living room, bedroom, kitchen or any place in your home where you would use a standard incandescent light bulb.