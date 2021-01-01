From halco lighting technologies
HALCO LIGHTING TECHNOLOGIES 50-Watt Equivalent 10-Watt PAR30 Short Neck Dimmable LED Flood White Cool White Light Bulb 4000K 82969
ProLED ECO PAR Series is ideal for accent, office, retail, general and track lighting. They have a 5-year warranty and are listed for wet locations. This LED allows for indoor or outdoor use. Acceptable for use in ICAT rated luminaires and dimmable to 10%. Prismatic glass lens and silver housing offers traditional halogen PAR look and feel.