Set the vibe with Xodo’s LB3 (4-Pack) multi-color smart bulb. Using the smart life pp, you are able to set the scenery for any occasion and set pre-configured modes to choose from. These multi-color smart bulbs have many different modes to add to your computer space, bedrooms, parties and any occasion. Energy efficient and ability to pair with amazon Alexa and Google assistant you can even control these special light bulbs with the sound of your voice with no hub required and customizable setting you can have your home be the life of the party. Xodo 60-Watt EQ A19 Warm White Dimmable LED Light Bulb (4-Pack) | LB3 (4-PACK)