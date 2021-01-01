What a brilliant choice for a clean slate! This bathroom vanity and mirror combos add a level of subtle sophistication and a higher-class to any bathroom's decor. It is constructed of fine quality solid hardwoods and completed with solid natural marble stone countertop with extraordinary craftsmanship, is designed to last a lifetime. With its timeless and versatile design, its lucid shaker styling is assured to appeal to a wide range of tastes for your bathroom renovation. CASAINC 60-in White Undermount Double Sink Bathroom Vanity with Off-white with Speckles Marble Top (Mirror Included) | MS-20060-CAB-WH