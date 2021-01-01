60*76" Double Sliding Frameless Shower Door

Advertisement
A unique double-slider door system gives life to this adjustable frameless sliding glass shower door. Constructed from ANSI Z97.1 and SGCC (Safety Glazing Certification Council) certified clear easy-cleaning treated tempered glass, this collection is extremely safe and resists dangerous breakage, shards, and unsightly streaks. In addition to being quite sturdy and stable, this shower door has top rail support that ensures wall anchoring and reinforces wall stability. Its damping slide rails are patented and are made of stainless steel, which can bear more than the required weight.