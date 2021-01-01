60 Minute Digital8 8mm Video Tape (Single)

Your own integrated home desktop production studio as you create and share video that can be output to numerous media formats, which includes direct publishing to YouTube, direct output to an email attachment and formatting for portable music and media players Cinescore Studio Soundtrack Creation - Developed from the professional version of Cinescore software, this royalty-free soundtrack application helps you create the perfect mood for every movie. Create your own music for videos. It is an easy way for you to match a musical theme to your project without worrying about copyright issues. A number of themes and variations are included DVD Architect Studio 4.5 software - create professional-looking standard definition DVDs and widescreen productions Full HD video support - tools for importing high-definition footage, including import functionality for, Canon and Panasonic AVCHD camcorders and the high-resolution AVCHD 1920 format. Also includes MPEG-2 smart ren