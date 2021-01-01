Sienna 60-Light LED Warm Clear Wide Angle Christmas Lights with 19.5 ft. White Wire

LED wide-angle lights are becoming a very popular choice for Christmas and holiday lighting. The concave shape of the lens maximizes the amount of light emitted resulting in a more brilliant display. These lights are perfect for holiday decorating and look great strung on a wall or wrapped around a Christmas tree. Features:. Color: warm clear/white wire. Warm clear also known as warm white has a nice natural warm incandescent like glow. Number of bulbs on string: 60. Bulb size: concave wide angle. Spacing between each bulb: 4 in. Lighted length: 19.6 ft. Total length: 21 ft. Additional product features: LED lights use 90% less energy. Lights are equipped with a lamp lock feature which makes them replaceable interchangeable and keep them from falling out. Strand contains 2 rectifiers this eliminates the shimmer and shake in the light set. Super bright bulbs. If 1 bulb burns out the rest will stay lit. Durable non-glass replaceable bulbs. Cool to the touch. End-to-end connectors allow you to connect multiple sets together (not to exceed 210-Watt). Wire gauge: 22. Comes with replacement bulbs and fuse. UL listed for indoor/outdoor use. 120-Volt 60 Hz 0.05 Amp 6-Watt.