From hunting made easy hme
60 LED Continuous Portable Photography Lighting Kit for Table Top Photo Video Studio Light Lamp with Color Filters 4 Packs
Advertisement
Contents: 4 x15w High Output Table Top LED Photography Light with Stand, 4 x Red Color Gel Filter, 4 x Blue Color Gel Filter, 4 x Orange Color Gel Filter, 4 x White Color Gel Filter Ideal for Product Photography: Retractable bracket, hand-held use available, Soft, wrap-around lighting is great for photographing small-to-medium-sized items LED Table Top Studio: 60 LED / 1400 Lumen / 180 Adjustable Angle / Maximum Height: 11 inch, 90+ CRI, Daylight balanced 5500K, 15 W LED continuous lighting, deliver true and nature colors The included AC / DC adapter can help protect your safety while increasing the brightness of the ring light by more than 50% compared to other USB-powered models Multi-function use: Perfect light for photography studio, lighting for video, images, collocation with all kinds of tabletop studio, an essential photography lighting kit for video shooting