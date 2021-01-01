From contractors wardrobe
Contractors Wardrobe 60 in. x 81 in. Majestic Dark Cherry Hardwood Frame Mirrored Interior Sliding Door, Dark Cherry Frame
At Contractors Wardrobe (Cw Doors), we provide functionality and beauty to your surroundings with the Majestic mirrored sliding door, available in a White (Gloss) or Dark Cherry Stain hardwood frame finish. The heavy-duty hardwood frame also includes an embossed rope and beaded design, while the Majestic's full-length mirror provides uninterrupted reflections to add a sense of grandeur to your living space. Visit The Home Depot for customization options for the Majestic and other styles from Contractors Wardrobe. Color: Dark Cherry Frame.