MP Doors 60 in. x 80 in. Woodgrain Interior and Smooth White Exterior Left-Hand Composite Sliding Patio Door with Built in Blinds, Smooth White Exterior/ Woodgrain Interior

Make a smart addition to your home with the MasterPiece Series Gliding Patio Door by MP Doors. The full composite door system is 100% waterproof and resists rotting, warping, splitting, delaminating, denting and rusting. This gliding door includes durable adjustable stainless steel rollers and track for smooth operation. Loaded with energy efficient features, this gliding door also includes a stylish satin-nickel handle with keyed lock and an auxiliary flush bolt. Featured with a stainable PVC interior finish that looks like real wood and smooth white exterior finish, this low maintenance door is engineered to withstand a lifetime of use and offers peace of mind that your door will remain beautiful for years to come. Color: Smooth White Exterior/ Woodgrain Interior.