From jeld-wen
JELD-WEN 60 in. x 80 in. W-2500 Desert Sand Clad Wood Left-Hand 4 Lite French Patio Door w/Unfinished Interior
Advertisement
JELD-WEN W-2500 Wood Swinging French patio doors combine beauty with performance. They're made with our exclusive AuraLast Pine wood which has guaranteed protection from termites, rotting, and water saturation. The exterior has corrosion-resistant aluminum cladding for added protection and ease of maintenance. They're built to be energy efficient, durable and secure to give you peace of mind. Our wood patio doors are as attractive as they are reliable to enhance the style and function of any home. Color: Desert Sand.