JELD-WEN 60 in. x 80 in. W-2500 Contemporary White Clad Wood Left-Hand 15 Lite Sliding Patio Door w/Unfinished Interior

JELD-WEN W-2500 wood sliding patio doors combine beauty with performance. They're made with our exclusive AuraLast Pine wood which has guaranteed protection from termites, rotting and water saturation. The exterior has corrosion-resistant aluminum cladding for added protection and ease of maintenance. They're built to be energy efficient, durable and secure to give you peace of mind. Our wood patio doors are as attractive as they are reliable to enhance the style and function of any home. Color: White.