JELD-WEN 60-in x 80-in Tempered External Grilles Peppercorn Steel Left-Hand Inswing Prehung Double Door French Patio Door in Black | LOWOLJW206000012

Features long term cost saving Low-E 272 glass with an external grille. Steel doors offer appealing designs and durability for an affordable price. Steel resists corrosion, rust and water penetration. Doors have a professional grade factory-applied paint finish for convenience. AuraLast infused primed jamb and brickmould provide surface to core wood protection and are guaranteed not to rot. Eco-conscious ENERGY STAR® certified product. Door is prehung in frame for easy installation.