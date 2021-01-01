From impact plus
Impact Plus 60 in. x 80 in. Smooth Flush Solid Core Primed MDF Interior Closet Sliding Door with Chrome Trim
Advertisement
Keep your home looking tidy with this 60 in. x 80 in. sliding closet door. It's ready for painting or staining and has a sleek chrome trim that complements any decor. Ball-bearing rollers provide smooth operation, and the adjustable hardware makes it easy to obtain the perfect fit. Its low-profile bottom track measures 3/8 in. This door includes two small finger pulls for convenient, inobtrusive handles. Color: Primed.