Masonite 60 in. x 80 in. Silver Cloud Steel Prehung Left-Hand Inswing 10-Lite Clear Glass Patio Door without Brickmold

Bring the beauty of the outdoors inside with the energy-efficient Masonite Prehung inswing 10 Lite Steel Patio Door with No Brickmold. Providing natural light and elegant design, the clear, multi-pane insulated glass is treated with a Low-E coating that reflects heat out of the home in the summer and locks in heat during the winter. Plus the premium polyurethane insulation and weather stripping are designed to let the beauty of nature in, but the weather out - resulting in lower heating and cooling bills. Constructed of reinforced steel for strength and durability, this door is the perfect complement to your outdoor decor and can help expand your living space when used for decks, patios and balconies. Color: Silver Cloud.