MMI Door 60 in. x 80 in. Right Hand Active Unfinished Pine Glass 15-Lite Clear V-Groove Prehung Interior French Door
MMI Door Interior French Doors come with tempered glass for extra strength and safety. Each individual pane of glass contains a 1 in. stamp etched into the glass. Door size is 60 in. x 80 in. Unit dimension is 62 in. x 81.75 in. The suggested rough opening is 62.5 in. x 82.25 in. This unit comes with a 4-9/16 in. wide Pine Veneer (Wood Back) jamb. Color: Unfinished Pine.