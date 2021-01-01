From mmi door

MMI Door 60 in. x 80 in. Left Hand Active Unfinished Pine Glass 15-Lite Clear True Divided Prehung Interior French Door

Description

MMI Door Interior French Doors come with tempered glass for extra strength and safety. Each individual pane of glass contains a 1 in. stamp etched into the glass. Door size is 60 in. x 80 in. Unit dimension is 62 in. x 81.75 in. The suggested rough opening is 62.5 in. x 82.25 in. This unit comes with a 4-9/16 in. wide Pine Veneer (Wood Back) jamb. Color: Unfinished Pine.

