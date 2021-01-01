Ella 60 in. x 33 in. x 77 in. 1-Piece Low Threshold Shower Stall in Beach, Grab Bars, Left Hand Side Seat, Right Drain

Freedom Nickel Century Stone Package 60 in. x 33 in. 1-Piece, Low Threshold Shower Stalls with Molded Seat. With a smooth, durable, long-lasting solid surface. 1-Piece Shower Stalls are reinforced with wood paneling. The Standard 1-Piece, Low Threshold Shower Stall features an integrated, anti-slip textured floor, molded soap and shampoo ledges and is designed with 90° corners for easy shower door installation. The Freedom Nickel Package comes with (3) 16 in. brushed nickel, curved grab bars and one round brushed nickel grab bar for easy accessibility in and out of the shower. All New Construction, 1-Piece, Low Threshold Shower Stalls and Kits are shipped in heavy duty crating to protect the product in transit. With a Limited Lifetime Warranty, this 1-Piece, Low Threshold Shower Stall is the best option in the industry for residential and commercial new construction. If used for a remodel you need to make sure this 1-Piece shower will fit through all entrances and pathways leading to the bathroom. Color: Beach.