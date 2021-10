This tablecloth measures 60 in. x 120 in. and is one of the most popular sizes of table linen. This size can be used on a standard 6 ft. (30 in. x 72 in.) or 8 ft. (30 in. x 96 in.) banquet table. The cloth is made seamless in one piece, and the edges are serged for a clean look. Color: White/Hunter Green.