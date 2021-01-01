From casainc
CASAINC 60 in. W x 76 in. H Bathroom Sliding Frameless Shower Door/Enclosure in Chrome with Handle
Advertisement
This sliding shower door, in a matte black finish, is both simply elegant and contemporary, creating an extremely luxurious look. One fixing plate and one sliding door are completely frameless, giving it an open and spacious feel. Specially designed drilling and screwing installation tools make complex installation easy and simple, so you can create your own bathroom space without hiring professional workers.