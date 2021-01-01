Welwick Designs 60 in. Dark Walnut Composite TV Stand with 3 Drawer Fits TVs Up to 66 in. with Cable Management

Look no further for showstopping modern design with this 3-drawer low TV console. The high contrast between the white glossy drawers and the dark high-quality laminate add a level of drama and sophistication thats hard to find in ordinary consoles. Not only does this entertainment stand feature 3-drawers that include telescoping glides, but this entertainment stand has two compartments for open storage that include cord management so you can organize your electronics with ease. Color: Dark Walnut.