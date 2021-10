Designed and recommended by vets, GREENIES PILL POCKETS Treats for Dogs make it easier to care for your dog. Give them their medicine in delicious and healthy dog treat that's the perfect size to hide capsules. These GREENIES PILL POCKETS Treats for Dogs have mouth-wowing hickory smoke flavor that masks the smell and taste of medicine, you and your dog will both be happy. Keep one of our easy-to-use pouches on hand to take the stress and mess out of administering medicine.