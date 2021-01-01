46"x60" Line Friends BT21 Throw Blue

Hailing from planet BT, Prince TaTa is on a journey to spread love across the galaxy! Prince TaTa and the whole group is featured on this beautiful plush throw. Perfectly sized at 46 inches by 60 inches for all uses. This throw is lightweight and can be used as an additional layer on top of the bed or while keeping cozy indoors. This throw coordinates with an entire BT21 collection found right here on Target.com! Pattern: Fictitious Character.