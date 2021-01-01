From nuvo lighting
Nuvo Lighting 60/892 Central Park 3 Light 22-3/4" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce with Clear Glass Shade Old Bronze Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces Outdoor
Nuvo Lighting 60/892 Central Park 3 Light 22-3/4" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce with Clear Glass Shade FeaturesMade with sturdy steel constructionIncludes a clear beveled glass shadeRequires (3) 60 watt candelabra (E12) bulbsThis product is designed for use outdoorsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated for wet locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 22-3/4"Width: 7-3/8"Extension: 11-1/2"Product Weight: 7.0 lbsShade Height: 6-1/8"Shade Width: 1-7/8"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 180 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Outdoor Wall Sconces Old Bronze