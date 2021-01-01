From nuvo lighting
Nuvo Lighting 60/7367 Bayard 13" Tall Wall Sconce With Swing Arm Matte Black Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Nuvo Lighting 60/7367 Bayard 13" Tall Wall Sconce With Swing Arm FeaturesReplaceable Light SourceLawful for sale in CaliforniaConstructed from steel(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredETL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 13-3/8"Width: 8"Extension: 25-1/4"Product Weight: 3.37 lbsBackplate Height: 1"Backplate Width: 4-3/4"Backplate Depth: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Matte Black