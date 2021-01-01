From nuvo lighting
Nuvo Lighting 60/7126 Axis 6 Light 30" Wide Chandelier Matte Black / Brass Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Nuvo Lighting 60/7126 Axis 6 Light 30" Wide Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from glass and steelComes with clear glass shadesSloped ceiling compatible(6) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsIncludes (2) 6" and (2) 12" downrodsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsRated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer's warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 5-7/8"Minimum Height: 11-7/8"Maximum Hanging Height: 41-7/8"Width: 29-5/8"Product Weight: 9.81 lbsShade Height: 5-1/2"Shade Width: 6"Shade Depth: 6"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 6Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Shape: B10Bulbs Included: No Matte Black / Brass