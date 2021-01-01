From nuvo lighting
Nuvo Lighting 60/712 6" Wide Flush Mount Globe Ceiling Fixture with a Glass Shade and Pull Chain White Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount
Advertisement
Nuvo Lighting 60/712 6" Wide Flush Mount Globe Ceiling Fixture with a Glass Shade and Pull Chain FeaturesComes with all mounting hardware requiredComes with a glass shade(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsCUL rated for damp locationsCovered under Nuvo Lighting's 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 7-1/4"Width: 6"Depth: 6"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Flush Mount White