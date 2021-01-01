From nuvo lighting
Nuvo Lighting 60/6915 Faraday 8 Light 30" Wide Sputnik Chandelier Black Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Nuvo Lighting 60/6915 Faraday 8 Light 30" Wide Sputnik Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from plated steel(8) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 3 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 14-1/4"Width: 30-1/8"Depth: 30-1/8"Product Weight: 6.26 lbsElectrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 480 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 8Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Black