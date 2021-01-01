From nuvo lighting
Nuvo Lighting 60/6884 Outrigger 4 Light 32" Wide Linear Chandelier Brushed Nickel / Nutmeg Wood Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Nuvo Lighting 60/6884 Outrigger 4 Light 32" Wide Linear Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from plated steel and woodSloped ceiling compatible(4) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 10-3/4"Minimum Height: 10-3/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 46-3/4"Width: 32"Depth: 11"Product Weight: 9.72 lbsElectrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 240 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Brushed Nickel / Nutmeg Wood