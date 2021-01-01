From nuvo lighting
Nuvo Lighting 60/6882 Outrigger 12" Wide Mini Pendant Brushed Nickel / Nutmeg Wood Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Nuvo Lighting 60/6882 Outrigger 12" Wide Mini Pendant FeaturesConstructed from plated steel and woodSloped ceiling compatible(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 10"Minimum Height: 10"Maximum Hanging Height: 46"Width: 11-1/2"Depth: 8-1/2"Product Weight: 4.42 lbsElectrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Brushed Nickel / Nutmeg Wood