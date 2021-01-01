From nuvo lighting
Nuvo Lighting 60/6772 Sloan 2 Light 14" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light Matte Black Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light
Nuvo Lighting 60/6772 Sloan 2 Light 14" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light FeaturesConstructed from plated steelComes with a steel shade(2) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredMountable in different orientationsUL and CUL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 10-3/8"Width: 13-3/4"Extension: 6-5/8"Product Weight: 3.14 lbsShade Height: 5-7/8"Shade Width: 5-7/8"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 200 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Vanity Light Matte Black