Nuvo Lighting 60/6731 Antebellum 5" Wide Mini Pendant Mahogany Bronze / Clear Indoor Lighting Pendants
Nuvo Lighting 60/6731 Antebellum 5" Wide Mini Pendant FeaturesConstructed from plated steelComes with a clear glass shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredAdjustable cord includedRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 7-1/2"Width: 5"Depth: 5"Product Weight: 1.82 lbsShade Height: 6-7/8"Shade Width: 4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Mahogany Bronze / Clear