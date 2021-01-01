From nuvo lighting
Nuvo Lighting 60/6441 Votive Single Light 4-7/8" Wide Bathroom Sconce with a Clear Glass Shade Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures
Nuvo Lighting 60/6441 Votive Single Light 4-7/8" Wide Bathroom Sconce with a Clear Glass Shade FeaturesMade with sturdy steel constructionComes with a glass shadeRequires (1) 60 watt max candelabra (E12) bulbCapable of being dimmed CUL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 5-1/2"Width: 4-7/8"Extension: 5-5/8"Depth: 5-5/8"Product Weight: 5.5 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Shape: G16.5Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Bathroom Sconce Polished Nickel