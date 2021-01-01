From nuvo lighting
Nuvo Lighting 60/6425 Winchester 2 Light 11" Wide Pendant Bronze / Aged Wood Indoor Lighting Pendants
Nuvo Lighting 60/6425 Winchester 2 Light 11" Wide Pendant Features(2) 60 watt medium (E26) Incandescent bulbs included 48" of adjustable chain includedVintage Edison bulbs includedCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (included)ETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 21"Maximum Hanging Height: "Width: 11-1/4"Depth: 11-1/4"Chain Length: 48"Wire Length: 144"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 120 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Type: IncandescentBulbs Included: Yes Bronze / Aged Wood