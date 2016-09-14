From nuvo lighting
Nuvo Lighting 60/6401 Lansing Single Light 14-9/16" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce with an Etched Glass Shade Textured Black Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Nuvo Lighting 60/6401 Lansing Single Light 14-9/16" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce with an Etched Glass Shade FeaturesMade with sturdy steel constructionComes with a glass shadeRequires (1) 100 watt max medium (E26) bulbThis product is designed for use outdoorsCapable of being dimmed CUL rated for wet locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 14-9/16"Width: 9-7/16"Extension: 12-3/8"Depth: 12-3/8"Product Weight: 14.6 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Shape: A19Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 100 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Textured Black