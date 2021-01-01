From nuvo lighting
Nuvo Lighting 60/6323 3 Light 21-1/4" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light with Frosted Shades Mahogany Bronze Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light
Nuvo Lighting 60/6323 3 Light 21-1/4" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light with Frosted Shades FeaturesCrafted from steel and glassRequires (3) 100 watt medium (E26) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsCUL rated for damp locationsIncludes 1 Year manufactures warrantyDimensionsHeight: 10-1/8"Width: 21-1/4"Extension: 6"Product Weight: 5.7 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 300 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Vanity Light Mahogany Bronze