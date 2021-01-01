From nuvo lighting
Nuvo Lighting 60/6245 3 Light 20" Wide Pendant Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants
Nuvo Lighting 60/6245 3 Light 20" Wide Pendant Features Crafted from metalComes with white glass shadesRequires (3) 100 watt medium (E26) bulbsRod mounted fixtureDimmable when used with incandescent bulbsRated for dry locationsDimensions Height: 60-3/8"Width: 19-1/2"Product Weight: 18.4 lbsElectrical Specifications Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 300 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Brushed Nickel